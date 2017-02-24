Court Docket – Celebration leads to trouble

H.P. court docket

Feb. 13, 2017

Judge J.K. Sihra

Too much drinking alcohol during Christmas has cost Dean Matthew Houle a hefty fine.

The 38-year-old East Prairie man was fined $1,300, plus a victim fine surcharge of $390, after pleading guilty in High Prairie provincial court Feb. 13 to driving with an alcohol content exceeding 80 mg.

Police observed him driving down the road “out of control” early Dec. 26 around 12:30 a.m., Crown prosecutor Petter Hurich said.

Breath samples recorded 160 mg, exactly twice the legal limit.

“He drank too much at Christmas and tried to get home,” duty counsel Harry Jong told court.

“When he saw the police, he attempted to flee, but got stuck,” added Hurich.

Houle, who had no previous criminal record, was suspended from driving for one year.

– – – – – – – – –

Preston R. Yellow- knee, 21, of Atikameg, was fined $500, plus a $150 victim fine surcharge, after pleading guilty to assault.

He also pleaded guilty to two other charges of failing to attend court and was fined $130 and $195, including surcharges.

Court heard that Yellowknee hit another male in the back of the head while the victim was walking ahead of him. Crown prosecutor Petter Hurich added the victim was the new boyfriend of a female known to Yellowknee.

“This was an unprovoked act,” said Judge J.K. Sihra says. “Violence brings violence.”

She added the victim could have retaliated.

Duty counsel Harry Jong said Yellowknee was upset how the victim had treated the female in their relationship.

“He’s remorseful for what he did,” Jong said.

“He hit him once.”

– – – – – – – – –

James Gordon Davis, 34, of Kinuso, was fined $600, plus a $180 victim fine surcharge, after pleading guilty to careless use and storage of a firearm and $150, plus a $45 surcharge for failing to appear in court.

Court heard that Davis was driving a vehicle with a rifle in the back seat. He then placed the firearms under a trailer beside D.J. Meats.

“He was hiding a rifle,” said Crown prosecutor Petter Hurich.

The rifle was not loaded, but Hurich added there was still potential for a dangerous situation.

“It is careless to leave a gun near a business,” he said.

“Someone could have picked it up and used it.”

“What is aggravating is that even though the rife was unloaded, anyone could have used it,” Judge J.K. Sihra said.

Duty counsel Harry Jong reminded court the rifle was stored in the back seat of the vehicle before Davis put it under the trailer.

“He uses the gun for subsistence purposes,” said Jong.

After hearing Jong, the judge decided not to impose a weapons ban.