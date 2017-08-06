Court Docket – Atikameg woman reports false stabbing

H.P. court docket

July 24, 2017

Judge D.R. Shynkar

Susan Cunningham, 33, of Gift Lake, was sentenced to probation for 18 months after pleading guilty in High Prairie provincial court July 24 to fraud over $5,000.

She was also ordered to complete 100 hours of community service.

Crown prosecutor Hadyn Shook told court that Cunningham took Treaty 8 council cheques from her mother and wrote several cheques that totaled $6,600. Cheques totaling $3,700 were debited from the Treaty 8 account.

Some of the money has been recovered as $2,000 was transferred from her account to the other account, lawyer Harry Jong said.

“She was short on money and she did this so she could better clothe her children.”

Court heard that after the second cheque was processed, a stop payment was made.

“If you are short money, you have other options than to defraud others,” said Judge D.R. Shynkar.

“Probation is frankly a gift; this type of offence usually calls for jail,” he added.

No restitution order was requested from Treaty 8.

– – – – – – – – –

Dorinda Crystal Sawan, 42, of Atikameg, was found guilty and fined $2,875 for being the registered owner of a vehicle without insurance.

Sawan was also fined $130 for public mischief, and $115 each on four charges of failing to appear in court, all for trials.

All fines, which totaled $3,605, included victim fine surcharges.

Sawan pleaded guilty to all charges.

Court heard that Sawan was charged with public mischief after she called police and reported that she had been stabbed, Crown prosecutor Hadyn Shook told court.

When police arrived, they confirmed that did not happen.

“Public mischief is a serious offence,” Judge D.R. Shynkar said.

Duty counsel Harry Jong said Sawan was unable to attend court because she either had no ride or was caring for her mother.

– – – – – – – – –

Joshua Maurice Dumont will be spending the next 45 days in jail after pleading guilty to assault, and two counts of failing to appear in court.

Dumont, 25, of East Prairie, was also fined $500, plus a victim fine surcharge of $150, for housebreaking to commit a crime.

Crown prosecutor Hadyn Shook told court that Dumont was at a home on Feb. 23, 2016 but was ordered to have no contact with the woman inside. He was an uninvited guest. They started arguing and he pushed her twice.

Earlier, Dumont broke into a home on April 11, 2015 and stole electronic and gaming devices.

“You have to abide by your conditions,” said Judge D.R. Shynkar.

“You can have a heated discussion with your girlfriend, but you can’t lay your hands on her,” he added.

Dumont told the judge he was with friends at the home when items were stolen, but was intoxicated so much, he blacked out and couldn’t remember anything.

Dumont was given some credit for time served.

– – – – – – – – –

Trevor Lee Henry was fined $300, plus a $90 victim fine surcharge, after pleading guilty to mischief to damage under $5,000.

Court heard that Henry damaged a partition wall in his residence while in a dispute with a female, Crown prosecutor Hadyn Shook said.

The woman is Henry’s common law wife, court heard.

“You lost your temper and you damaged a wall,” noted Judge D.R. Shynkar during sentencing.

– – – – – – – – –

Jessica Louise Zatko, 19, of High Prairie, was fined $500, plus a $150 victim fine surcharge, after pleading guilty to failing to stop for police.

High Prairie RCMP attempted to stop a vehicle swerving on 48 Street on July 3 around 10:57 p.m., Crown prosecutor Hadyn Shook said.

“When lights and sirens are activated, you should stop,” said Judge D.R. Shynkar.

Zatko eventually stopped on the driveway at home and co-operated with police.

“She should have known better and pulled over,” Shook said.

“The chase was not long, but puts people in danger,” he added.

– – – – – – – – –

Faust resident Myron Stephen Bowles, 42, was sentenced to five days in jail, with credit for time served, for breaching conditions.

Bowles broke curfew when he was not at his residence when police checked for him on July 7, Crown prosecutor Hadyn Shook told court.

Duty counsel Harry Jong replied Bowles intended to be home on time, but while returning from Edmonton, a tire on his vehicle began to bulge so he drove slower.

“He arrived home at 11 o’clock and phoned police that he arrived home,” Jong said.

Bowles was supposed to be home by 10 p.m.

“You’re bordering on a defence because of a vehicle breakdown,” noted Judge D.R. Shynkar.

– – – – – – – – –

Geraldine Bigcharles, 46, of Driftpile, was fined $50, plus a $15 victim fine surcharge, after pleading guilty to failing to comply with an undertaking.

Court heard that Bigcharles to report to Lakeshore Regional Police on a Friday as ordered.