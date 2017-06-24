Court continues to debate man’s fate

Richard Froese

South Peace News

A High Prairie man facing a charge of sexual assault will have a hearing in November to determine whether he is fit to stand trial.

The matter returned to High Prairie provincial court June 12. After hearing submissions, Judge D.R. Shynkar set a hearing set for Nov. 23.

Given the nature of the charge, and the question of the man’s mental capacity, his name will not be published.

The man did not appear in court.

Judge Shynkar first ruled last fall the man wasn’t fit to stand trial.

“Now there’s going to be a hearing to see if he is fit to stand trial,” he ruled.

Duty counsel Harry Jong spoke as an agent for the man’s lawyer, Robert Marceau.

“He believes the hearing will be a half day,” said Jong.

A mental assessment report presented in court Oct. 17, 2106 indicated the man was not fit to stand trial.

However, another part of the report cited the man could be “trained” and later be fit to stand trial.

On Feb. 13, the man was still found to be unfit to stand trial. He was then placed under the jurisdiction of the review board of Alberta Health Services under the Mental Health Act.

“He has to do what the board says,” Jong said.