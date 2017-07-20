Court confirms inquiry date in Bleakley case

Chris Clegg

South Peace News

A man involved in a standoff with police three months ago will have his say in court next year.

A preliminary inquiry for Feb. 13, 2018 was confirmed for Charles Edward Bleakley, 42, after a short appearance in High Prairie provincial court July 10. An inquiry determines if there is enough evidence to proceed to trial.

The date was first proposed June 19, then set over for confirmation.

Bleakley appeared in court via CCTV from Peace River Correctional Centre, where he remains in custody.

Crown prosecutor Jordan Linett and Harry Jong, who appeared in court as agent for Gelineau, estimated that just under one day would be needed.

Bleakely earlier pleaded not guilty to 24 charges and elected to be tried in Court of Queens Bench.

Bleakley was charged after his involvement in a high-speed chase and armed stand-off with police at Kinuso March 8. His most serious charges are resisting arrest, discharging a firearm with intent to wound, possession of a prohibited firearm for a dangerous purpose, uttering a threat to cause death, two counts of possession of a firearm while prohibited, two counts of unauthorized possession of a firearm in a motor vehicle, and three counts of unauthorized possession of a prohibited weapon.