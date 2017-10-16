County’s only tanker truck stationed at Joussard

Richard Froese

South Peace News

The Joussard Volunteer Fire Department has had few calls in 2017.

“It’s been really quiet this year,” deputy fire chief Angela Paul says.

The only fire in Joussard was a call to a residence where a ground-level playhouse caught fire from a wood heater.

“Most of our calls are for motor vehicle collisions on Highway 2,” Paul says.

Firefighters have responded to four traffic incidents to date.

Joussard has the only tanker truck in the county and is called to fires served by fire halls in other hamlets.

The fire crew currently has a roster of 12 and always welcomes new recruits.

“We could definitely use more firefighters,” says Paul, who notes that many of the members work outside the area.

Others on the roster include deputy fire chief Allan Koski, Capt. Kaber Koski, Stacy Monteith, Deborah Monteith, Matt Monteith, Avery Getz, Kelissa Getz, William Getz, Jaden Paul, Kallum Boros and Henry Brown.

The fire department holds practices and training sessions the second and fourth Wednesday of the month from 7-9 p.m.

For more information, phone Paul at [780] 536-1010.