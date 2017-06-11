County welcomes ag fieldman

Richard Froese

South Peace News

Sheila Kaus has joined the staff of Big Lakes County as agricultural fieldman.

“I believe being an agricultural fieldman is one of the best ways to serve your community and make a positive contribution,” says Kaus, who started April 3.

She brings 10 years of experience in many different facets of Agricultural Service Board programming.

“My goal in serving the county in the capacity of agricultural fieldman is to provide quality agricultural services to residents as well as working with community members to improve the agricultural industry in our municipality,” Kaus says.

“I look forward to working with the residents of Big Lakes County.”

A certified crop advisor with strong skills in plant identification, she is keen to build partnerships.

“I believe that relationships are very important in this line of work and that the benefits of working with others to solve mutual issues cannot be overestimated,” Kaus says.

“I will best serve the ASB by implementing its programming through sound, practical counsel, a tenacious work ethic and a positive attitude.”

Her roots and heart for the field are deep.

“I am passionate about agriculture and love the ever-evolving nature of the industry,” Kaus says.

“There is always something to learn, always something to do.”

She began her agricultural career as an herbicide applicator and weed inspector, went to school and graduated with a Diploma in Land and Water Resources- Environmental Stewardship [formerly the agricultural fieldman major] through Olds College.

She then worked as a conservation co-or- dinator, delivering sustainable agricultural programming.