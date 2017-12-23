County wants to talk, but someone else pay

Richard Froese

South Peace News

Big Lakes County is asking for money to develop an inter-municipal collaboration framework with neighbouring municipalities.



At its regular meeting Dec. 13, council approved a staff recommendation to direct administration to apply for funding for the inter-municipal collaboration framework component of the Alberta Community Partnership with the towns of High Prairie and Swan Hills.



“The application between High Prairie, Swan Hills and Big Lakes County must be submitted by Jan. 2, 2018,” CAO Roy Brideau says.



“We are applying in partnership with the towns so we have a better chance for funding.”



The grant maximum under the IC component is $200,000, which is non-matching.



“I am going on assumption that everyone will get along and it will be win-win,” Brideau says. “We want to get the process starting in early 2018.”



He suggests the municipalities’ inter-municipal committees lead the process.



Big Lakes is required to complete seven ICFs by the end of 2019. Also included are the M.D. of Smoky River, Woodlands County, the M.D. of Greenview, the M.D. of Lesser Slave River and Northern Sunrise County.



Inter-municipal collaboration frameworks are required under the new Municipal Government adopted in 2017.