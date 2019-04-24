County wants rail line reopened

Richard Froese

South Peace News

Big Lakes County wants to upgrade the rail line west to British Columbia to open the market for Alberta products.



At its regular meeting April 10, council approved a letter to send to municipalities asking CN to re-open the line between Falher and Dawson Creek.



The county will send letters and seek support from the M.D. of Smoky River, the M.D. of Spirit River and Saddle Hills County.



“Transportation is an issue for all economic sectors currently operating within the Peace region and a significant deterrent to economic development initiatives in the Peace,” states the letter signed by Reeve Richard Simard.



“While transportation logistics have been a recognized challenge for all Peace region municipalities for a long time, Big Lakes County has begun to investigate what can be done to rectify the issue.”



Council will pass the issue to the Northern Transportation Advocacy Board.



“NTAB is perfect for the project because it is working on transportation issues for the north, CAO Jordan Panasiuk says.



North Gilwood – Triangle Councillor Ken Matthews doesn’t want the county to take the lead on the issue.



“NTAB is a good group to push for this,” Matthews says.



He says it will take at least five years to deal with the issue.



The issue was highlighted in a report for a delegation to the Gulfood Food and Beverage Trade Exhibition, Feb. 27-21 in Dubai, United Arab Emirates, says a report from Vic Abel, director of public works.



He says the the Agricultural Services Board and Big Lake County Economic Development Authority wrote the report.



“The brief overview generated a lot of interest and excitement in neighbouring municipalities,” Abel says.