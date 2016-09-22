County wants better pictures of region

Richard Froese

South Peace News

Big Lakes County is getting enhanced digital aerial photographs to provide detailed description of land and elevation.

At its regular meeting Sept. 14, council approved a motion by Prairie Echo – Salt Prairie Councillor Dave Marx to contract Tarin Resource Services to provide 15-metre LiDAR for 62 townships in the county not previously photographed. The cost is $6,200.

“It provides elevation data and provides aerial photography coverage of the entire county,” says Pat Olansky, director of planning and development.

At its regular meeting July 27, council considered hiring Tarin to re-fly the area of Buffalo Bay, Horse Lakes and Big Meadow hit hard by flooding in early June to provide photographs.

Back in June, council hired Tarin to provide basic services at a cost of $121,845.

“When you have LiDAR, you know where to put culverts because we would know where the water would flow,” says Ted Laszczak, director of utilities and safety.

Olansky presented a recommendation to council to not purchase further services.

LiDAR would also provide better information for the project to upgrade the House Mountain Road set to start in the coming months, says Vic Abel, director of public works.