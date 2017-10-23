County updates credit card policy

Richard Froese

South Peace News

Credit limits for credit cards for Big Lakes County reeve and staff have been updated and increased for some senior staff.

At its regular meeting Oct. 11, council approved the changes proposed and recommended by Heather Nanninga, director of corporate services and the finance committee.

Most significantly, the credit limit for the executive assistant has been increased to $20,000 from $15,000, as recommended by the finance committee.

The executive assistant uses the credit card to pay for reservations for travel and hotel accommodations, says CAO Roy Brideau.

“It doesn’t take long to get $15,000,” says South Sunset House – Gilwood Councillor Ann Stewart, who serves on the committee.

While the credit limit for the reeve and directors remains at $5,000, managers at $2,500 and the CAO at $10,000, other changes have been approved by council.

The director of corporate services has been added with a credit limit of $10,000.

“The existing policy was last updated in 2015 and its core content is reasonable and appropriate to protect the county’s assets while still facilitating efficient business practices,” Nanninga says.

However, the credit limits established in the current policy have proven to be an issue, she says.

“Some credit limits are currently lower than those established in the policy, which restricts the efficiency of purchasing for those involved, while other credit limits are higher than those established in policy,” Nanninga says.

Proposed limits add some clarity to the expectations of county cardholders, but also propose amended credit limits where appropriate.

The county’s current combined credit limit is set at $75,000, while the sum of the individual cardholders’ limits is $64,500.

“If the proposed credit limit changes are approved by council, the sum of individual card holders’ limits will be $76,000, but administration has been assured by our banking partners that an increase can be processed if necessary,” Nanninga says.

Under the policy, credit card receipts must be accompanied by original detailed receipts required for audit purposes.