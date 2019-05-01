County unable to protect wildland area

Richard Froese

South Peace News

A suggested plan to protect a forested area south of Faust has been nixed by Big Lakes County.



At its regular meeting April 24, council received a staff report about the proposal for information thereby killing the proposal.



Area resident Roy New presented a proposal to council at its regular meeting Dec. 12. He suggested the county take steps to protect a forested area south of Faust about two miles wide and six miles long.



New says he proposed the plan to protect wildlife and keep hunters and loggers out.



“Council is unable to support the proposal,” writes Pat Olansky, director of planning and development, in a report.



She writes the lands have many restrictions and any development requires extensive consultation.



The lands proposed for a wildland park included Sections 25-29, 32 to 36-73-11-W5 and Sections 30 and 31-72-1-W5.



Research finds that the area has about three abandoned well sites, it is designated for agricultural development in the Frost Hills Local Plan, and West Fraser Mills holds a forest management agreement for area S20, Olansky says.



She adds the area also has many restrictions and requirements to consult users and the public for buffers, and protective areas for watersheds, habitat and flood areas and a power line easement.



West Fraser was asked to respond and does not support the proposal, Olansky says.



“The proposed protected area would remove 1,772 hectares from West Fraser’s forest management agreement,” Olansky says.



That would cut about 1,016 hectares of productive forest area, she adds.



West Fraser also has a permanent road access in the area and does not want any restrictions on the road.



One councillor says the proposed wildland has some merit.



“I would like us to do something to protect the area,” Faust Councillor Robert Nygaard says.



CAO Jordan Panasiuk suggests a letter to New from the county endorse his wish.



“We support it, keeping it environmentally healthy,” Panasiuk says.



The county also invited Alberta Environment and Parks to comment, but did not get a response.