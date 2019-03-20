County, town prepare for spring melt

Town of High Prairie public works crews clean storm drains of snow, ice and debris as temperatures warm up. Left-right, are workers Jayson Ferguson and Tom McNabb, working at the intersection of 50 Street – 56 Avenue on March 12.

Richard Froese

South Peace News

Warm weather is keeping municipal crews busy to prevent problems from melting snow.



Big Lakes County and the Town of High Prairie officials are not concerned about current conditions.



“Flooding is very weather dependent,” Big Lakes public works manager Dan Bloom- field says.



“The county has already started our spring runoff maintenance, which includes clearing drainage ditches.”



He says the county has no concerns.



“However, low-lying areas could be more at risk depending on the change of weather,” Bloomfield says.



“Factors that could cause more problems are rain and high temperatures during the day with no freezing at night.”



Cooler temperatures would cause a slower melt, he says.



Anyone who sees water backing up due to frozen culverts is requested to phone the county at [780]523-5955.



Sandbags are also available for residents.



High Prairie CAO Brian Martinson doesn’t expect any problems as the weather warms up.



“We have two steamers cleaning out catch basins and storm drains,” Martinson says when asked about the issue March 12.



Crews began the work on March 11.



“If the weather stays warm day and night, we can get ahead and reduce any risks,” Martinson says.



He says work crews will work weekends to keep the drains open and free from debris, snow and ice.



Last year, Walker said snowmelt caused minimal problems in the town.



The banks of the West Prairie River in town are fairly high and it would spill over north of town before it would in town, he says.



Temperatures are projected to hit double digit early in the week, according to The Weather Network. Warm weather is predicted to rise to 12 C on March 19, 11 C on March 20, 7 C on March 21, 11 C on March 22 and 8 C on March 23.



Overnight lows are expected to hover around -2 C during the week.



Last spring was wet in the region.



Roads became rivers and fields were turned into lakes as heavy rainfall and runoff deluged the Big Lakes County region June 12-13.



The Kinuso area east of Swan River appeared to sustain the most impact as water flowed over Highway 2 and other roadways.



River levels began to recede June 13 around noon in Driftpile River, Swan River, East Prairie River and West Prairie River.