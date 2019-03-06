County to re-examine wolf bounty program

Richard Froese

South Peace News

Big Lakes County council is concerned that a wolf bounty doesn’t seem to be working as good as they expect.



At its regular meeting Feb. 27, council directed the Agricultural Service Board draft a strategy to protect livestock from wolves.



“We’re still losing livestock and the bounty hasn’t helped that,” agricultural fieldman Sheila Kaus writes in a report to council.



“We need something more for our area producers.”



Wolf harvest numbers have been declining since 2016 when compensation decreased by $50 per carcass, she writes.



“The program has zero affect on what we want to do,” CAO Jordan Panasiuk says.



He suggests council refer the issue to the ASB; Kinuso Councillor Ken Killeen made the motion to do so.



Panasiuk says the county has recorded stable rates of predation, claims by farmers for livestock killed or attacked by wolves.



One councillor suggests the county find another way to prevent wolves from injuring or killing livestock.



“If the wolf bounty is not working or effective, we should quit the program,” Faust Councillor Robert Nygaard says.



The bounty was been active in the county since 2010, the report says.



“It may be in the county’s best interest to explore other remedies while maintaining the wolf bounty,” Kaus says.



Wolves will not disappear and ranching is not going to end, she says.



“So the question is how do we reduce incidence of predation to better protect livestock producers’ bottom line?”



Kaus presented two motions to council.



One proposed motion continues the bounty at a cost of up to $40,000.



The second motion calls the county to partner with Alberta Environment to draft a predation management demonstration site for up to $5,000.