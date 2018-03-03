County planning to expand rural water service

Richard Froese

South Peace News

A policy for Big Lakes County to expand rural potable water services to residential and business properties has been presented to council.



At its regular meeting Feb. 14, council tabled the draft policy to its next meeting Feb. 28.



“We have too many councillors away to discuss it now,” Reeve Ken Matthews says.



Four of the nine council members were absent from the meeting.



The draft policy will provide water directly to the tap for residents, states a report from engineer consultant Trent McLaughlin, co-owner of T&L Engineering.



The policy will allow more intakes for connections, which helps with the economy of the entire system.



“The policy will be fair as all owners who receive water will pay the same to get water,” the report says.



“The connection fee is still affordable and should encourage people to connect to the water system, especially those who live close to their property line.”



Big Lakes County will have more control of the system to ensure the connections inside the home are constructed and maintained properly.



The policy allows council to set separate rates for rural residential customers and for developers creating multi-lot subdivisions or commercial operations in the county.



“The two rates have been set because council may not want to subsidize developers and commercial connections the same as rural residential connections, as you would not want people profiting from the subsidy.”



Access to potable water is important to the health of people and the availability will encourage development and promote the growth of the county.



The policy will be advertised annually to provide an opportunity for residents to be connected to the rural water system and to be aware of procedure.