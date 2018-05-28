County to add Doerksen, Sware to Wall of Fame

Richard Froese

South Peace News

Names of two more committed volunteers in Big Lakes County will be added to the Wall of Fame next month.



Dianne Doerksen and Stella Sware will be honoured at a ceremony June 21 at the county barbecue.



Following are some of the credentials of both nominees:

Dianne Doerksen

* Spruce Point Park board member for 48 years;

* Central Slave Lake Agricultural Society board member for seven years;

* Kinosayo Museum board member for four years;

* Kinuso and District Seniors board member for four years;

* Actively attends parent council meetings at Kinuso School and volunteers;

* Volunteers at bingo for the agricultural society and with 4-H;

* Helps with Family Day and other community events;

* Promotes Spruce Point Park at trade shows in Slave Lake and Edmonton;

* Finds bargains and best prices for fundraisers and organizations.

Stella Sware

* a Big Meadow Community Association for 54 years, board member and past president;

* She also is the manager of Big Meadow Community Hall and very involved in all the community events;

* St. Mark’s Anglican Church vestry for 50 years;

* Ukrainian Cultural Society of High Prairie for 40 years, founding member, founding president and former secretary;

* High Prairie Agricultural Society board member for 20-plus years;

* St. Mark’s Anglican Cemetery, 16 years, chair;

* Second Wind Boutique co-manager for 15 years;

* Big Meadow Women’s Institute for 10 years;

* High Prairie Health Care Auxiliary Society for three years.

* Co-ordinator of the gift shop at the High Prairie Health Complex.