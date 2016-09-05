County surges on with search for new CAO

Richard Froese

South Peace News

Big Lakes County may have a new CAO in place before the winter.

At its regular meeting Aug. 24, council approved a staff recommendation to sign an agreement letter with Aplin Executive Search of Edmonton to conduct the search.

“We’re looking at about two months to hire a new CAO,” Reeve Ken Matthews says.

“By the end of October, we should have a new CAO, if everything goes well.”

Under the agreement, the county will pay a professional fee of $40,000, less consulting fees of $8,750 already incurred, states a report from interim CAO Garry Peterson.

“Recognizing the strategic importance of this hire, the complete resources of the firm, led by Sarah Tokar, will be used to identify and evaluate the appropriate individuals for the position,” states a letter from Tokar, principal of Aplin.

“We will conduct consultation interviews, prepare briefing materials and arrange for you to meet selected candidates, and we will conduct background checks on final candidates and work closely with you to extend an offer and negotiate with the candidate you select.”

Tokar says Aplin is committed to help the county identify and hire the candidate that best meets the county’s unique needs at this time.

“Our process is structured to ensure that we minimize the risk of an unsuccessful hire,” Tokar says.

Aplin has proposed a timeline that suggests a short list of candidates be reached by Sept. 28.