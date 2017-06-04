County supports golf tournament

Richard Froese

South Peace News

A golf tournament to thank first responders in the region is being supported by Big Lakes County.

At its regular meeting May 24, council granted a request to sponsor the July 3 tournament 3, hosted by the High Prairie and District Golf Club.

While the golf club requested funding to cover three years, council passed a motion to contribute $1,000 for only one year.

“It’s important that we support this,” High Prairie East – Banana Belt Councillor Don Charrois says.

Joussard Councillor Ed Podollan voted against the motion, but cited no reason.

The club plans to host the First Responders Appreciation Day for RCMP, firefighters, and Emergency Medical Services in the region.

“They have invited two representatives from each potential sponsor to join first responders for the day,” states a report from Mark Schonken, director of corporate services.

The golf club received $5,000 in county funding for consecutive years before 20015, he notes in the report.

Council chose to terminate operational funding in 2016; however the club is eligible to apply for a 2017 operational grant.