County supports events

Richard Froese

South Peace News

Big Lakes County has supported several requests to sponsor community events after cutting funds in half last year.

At its regular meeting Feb. 8, council endorsed five requests for sponsorship.

Council approved a sponsorship package for $750 for the Pioneer Threshermans Association in Triangle for summer events, the same donation as last year.

The events include the mud bogs and demolition derby June 24-25, Canada Day celebrations on July 1 and the fifth annual Hoedown Jamboree July 21-23.

Previously, the county contributed $1,500 from 2013-2015.

Council also decided to contribute $1,000 to the 57th annual High Prairie Elks Pro Rodeo Aug. 1-2, the same level as last year.

Donation of county merchandise for a silent auction item was approved by council for the Sucker Creek Women’s Emergency Shelter Gala on Feb. 18.

Council then donated county merchandise for a door prize or silent auction to the High Prairie Aboriginal Interagency Committee for the Bridging Our Communities Round Dance Feb. 25.

Council also donated county merchandise for a door prize for the East Prairie Metis Settlement Quad Rally on June 3. In 2016, the county donated $200 in merchandise. Funding was denied in 2015.