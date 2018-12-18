County supports beetle battle

Richard Froese

South Peace News

Big Lakes County supports the forest industry to fight the destructive mountain pine beetle.



At its meeting Dec. 12, council approved a request to seek federal money to contain the bug.



Reeve Richard Simard states concerns in a letter to Natural Resources Minister Amarjeet Sohi.



“We are asking you to meet the Government of Alberta’s request for $95 million in federal funding over the next five years,” Simard writes.



“High Prairie is very concerned about the spread of the mountain pine beetle.”



The beetle has potential to increase fire risk, degrade natural environment and drinking water, and lead to job cuts in forestry and tourism.



“Decisive action is needed immediately to mitigate the beetle’s spread throughout Alberta and the rest of Canada,” Simard writes.



Council was responding to a request in a letter from Alberta Forest Products president and CEO Paul Whittaker.



High Prairie Forest Products general manager Lee Barton explained the concern to council Nov. 28.



“It’s getting worse, including an area south of Swan Hills,” Barton says.



The beetle has killed more than half the British Columbia pine grown for market, Whittaker says.



Without immediate intervention, the beetle could decimate pine forests, increase the risk of wildfires, damage watersheds and lead to lost jobs, he says.



“We believe this request should be honoured, given that Alberta’s work benefits [Canada].”



A letter will also be sent to Peace River – Westlock MP Arnold Viersen.



The provincial government has spent more than $500 million fighting the beetle in the past decade, Whittaker says. Funding has slowed the spread of the bug.