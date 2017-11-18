County supports annual Elders Banquet

Richard Froese

South Peace News

A banquet to honour local Native Elders is being supported by Big Lakes County.

At its regular meeting Nov. 8, council granted $500 for a funding request from the High Prairie Native Friendship Centre.

The 37th annual Elders Banquet is set for Dec. 2.

Council passed a motion by Grouard Councillor Fern Welch after a recommendation of $250-500 was presented by Heather Nanninga, director of corporate services.

Nanninga noted the county donated $250 in 2016 and $500 the previous three years.

The motion was opposed by Kinuso Councillor Ken Killeen and South Sunset House – Gilwood Councillor Ann Stewart.

“When we talked about grants and sponsorships earlier this year, we wanted to cut back 50 per cent,” says Killeen.

Nanninga says council had budgeted $500 for the event in 2017.

Reeve Ken Matthews, Prairie Echo – Salt Prairie Councillor David Marx, Enilda Councillor Donald Bissell, Faust Councillor Robert Nygaard and High Prairie East – Banana Belt Councillor Don Charrois supported the motion.

Joussard Councillor Richard Simard was absent from the meeting.

“All Elders hold a respected and revered place within our community structure and this event is held in their honour because they have so timelessly contributed so much to our society,” says a letter from HPNFC program co-ordinator Bev L’Hirondelle.

An Elder-of-the-Year Award is presented at the banquet to recognize an Elder for significant service to the community.