County strengthens ties to Swan Hills

Richard Froese

South Peace News



Big Lakes County and the Town of Swan Hills officially signed an inter-municipal collaboration framework on Nov. 30.



The importance of a framework is that it highlights and clearly outlines existing work between neighbouring municipalities and ensures they are working together to provide services and share costs, says a news release from the county.



“This process allows our municipalities to come together to review the current inter-municipal services we have in place and to discuss how we can make these services better for the area and community at large,” Big Lakes Reeve Richard Simard says.



“We are excited to continue working together with the Town of Swan Hills into the future.”



Swan Hills values the partnership with Big Lakes.



“Collaboration between the county and the town is nothing new,” Swan Hills Mayor Craig Wilson says.



“In fact, our municipalities have had sharing agreements in place since 1991 that have benefitted our residents.”



The new framework continues to address services such as transportation, waste and wastewater, solid waste, emergency services, and recreation, to ensure both municipalities provide effective and efficient services.



Before the ICF process, the Municipal Government Act gave municipalities the option to work with neighbouring municipalities through inter-municipal agreements or development plans, mutual aid agreements, regional services commissions, and growth management boards.



Changes to the MGA in Bill 21 required municipalities to develop a framework with each municipality they share a common border with.