County still pondering water connections

Richard Froese

South Peace News

Big Lakes County council continues to debate how to most effectively extend water to more rural properties.



At its regular meeting March 14, council discussed whether to connect to the property line or to the tap as part of the new draft policy for water extension.



Consulting engineer Trent McLaughlin was directed to return to the next meeting March 28 to present options of costs to connect to the property line and to the house.



“We want to get as many people connected and make it affordable to them,” Reeve Ken Matthews says.



Council narrowly favoured the tap during an informal show of hands at its previous meeting Feb. 28.



However, High Prairie East – Banana Belt Councillor Don Charrios has since changed his mind.



“I’m still having a hard time going to the tap, I’m not sure,” he says.



Faust Councillor Robert Nygaard agrees.



Charrois says the county would extend the service to more people by connecting to the property line.



But, Prairie Echo – Salt Prairie Councillor predicts only half of the people would hook up if the connection is to the property line.



Matthews agrees that fewer would actually connect on a service to the property line.



Cost to the property owner remains uncertain, even though council decided on a minimum cost of $20,000 at a previous meeting.



Marx suggests the service be installed for an average of $60,000 per property and the owner responsible to contribute one-third of the cost.



The draft policy states the county will consider a connection of a water line for a minimum of 10 service connections beyond its farthest point.



The county will annually advertise the policy for expression of interest with a deadline of June 30 for responses.



At the outset of discussion, it was agreed that no major motions would be made since only five of the nine council members were present.



Enilda – Big Meadow Councillor Donald Bissell, Kinuso Councillor Ken Killeen, Joussard Councillor Richard Simard and South Sunset House – Gilwood Councillor Ann Stewart were absent.



Bissell and Simard were attending a training conference.