County shuffles meetings

Richard Froese

South Peace News

Big Lakes County has rescheduled meetings for the next two months to allow council members to attend major conferences.

At its regular meeting Feb. 8, council approved a staff recommendation to postpone its next meeting to March 1 from Feb. 22 to allow council members to attend the Growing the North Conference in Grande Prairie on Feb. 22-23.

Further, council rescheduled its regular meeting on March 22 to March 29 since many council members and administration will be attending the Alberta Association of Municipal Districts and Counties conference March 20-22 in Edmonton.