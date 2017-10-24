County sets wish list for highway upgrades

Richard Froese

South Peace News

Upgrades to Highway 679 and Highway 749 have been made top priorities for Big Lakes County to lobby the provincial government to complete as projects.

At its regular meeting Oct. 11, council approved the priorities to Alberta Transportation, recommended by Vic Abel, director of public works.

“The regional director of Alberta Transportation’s Peace region, Ryan Konowalyk, has requested that municipalities submit a prioritized list of Alberta Transportation infrastructure projects to assist the regional director in gaining funding of projects in the area,” Abel writes in a report to council.

“This would be our priorities for their roads.”

Abel presented the projects in priority:

1[a] Repair or overlay of Highway 749 from Range Road 163 [Peavine paved access road] east to Highway 750.

1[b] In conjunction with the work to Highway 749, the county is interested in commencing the asphalt rehabilitation phase for the Peavine paved access road [Range Road 163, Township Road 780, Range Road 160] as per the agreement between Alberta Transportation and Big Lakes dated June 4, 1997.

As in the past, the county is prepared to provide any assistance required to bring the projects to fruition.

2[a] Highway 749 overlay.

2[b] In conjunction with the overlay of Highway 749, the county requests that intersection improvements be completed at the intersection of Highway 749 and Township Road 740 [Gilwood Road].

3. Highway 33 creek crossings at Adams Creek and Foley Creek are rough and may require road grade adjustments.