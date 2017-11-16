County sets 2018 budget priorities

Richard Froese

South Peace News

Funding priorities for Big Lakes County have been set as council prepares to draft its interim and final budgets for 2018.

Steps to attract new business and industry, expand broadband services, enhance water, sewer and paving in the county, and an infrastructure audit were determined as top priorities by council at a budget meeting Nov. 1.

“If we want to get new business to the county, we need to have good broadband,” Reeve Ken Matthews says.

“If we don’t have broadband, they ain’t coming.”

Matthews responded after another councillor suggested the county has to attract new business to the area to help recover a drop in linear property assessment from the sluggish activity in the oil and gas industry.

“We have to work hard to get big industry in the county to offset the loss of linear revenue,” Prairie Echo – Salt Prairie Councillor David Marx says.

“We have to start thinking about it now to ensure our future without relying on oil and gas.”

Matthews and Kinuso Councillor Ken Killeen say council continues to promote the county to lure business under the county’s economic development authority.

Tourism was also suggested as a priority by another councillor.

“It’s important to support tourism,” High Prairie East – Banana Belt Councillor Don Charrois says.

Tourism is being promoted under the economic development sector profiles, Matthews reminded council.

“We hosted tourism sector tours to let industry people know what we have here,” he says.

An infrastructure audit is important because it helps the county determine priorities for funding.

CAO Roy Brideau says an audit is required under the federal government, and offers funding to municipalities to complete one.

As part of the budget process, he adds that the county will also be required to adopt a three-year operating budget and a five-year capital budget.

A draft interim budget is expected to be presented to council at budget meetings scheduled for Dec. 14-15.

Guiding principles to develop the budgets were previously supported by council at a regular meeting Sept. 13.

“We will focus on efficient operations and make the most of the funds we already have,” says Heather Nanninga, director of corporate services.

Services and taxpayers will be protected, the guidelines reflect.

“We will impact the taxpayer as little as possible and draw from reserves rather than increase taxes,’ Nanninga says.

“We will maintain existing services and infrastructure before providing new services or initiating new construction projects.”

The county has a lot of reserve funds available that can be used, rather than having to borrow, she adds.

“It looks like linear values are going down.”

“It’s not rosy.”

If the economy grows, revenues will increase,” she says.

Staff will determine actual figures in the coming weeks.