County scores $1,000 donation

Richard Froese

South Peace News

A provincial hockey championship in High Prairie this month isbeing supported by Big Lakes County.

At its regular meeting March 1, council approved a request to sponsor $1,000 for the Alberta Midget Female B Tournament March 23-26.

The High Prairie Timberwolves will host nine other teams during the tournament, which is expected to attract more than 200 hockey players and more than 200 spectators.

“This event is an excellence opportunity to showcase this great county, town, and all that it has to offer to entice many to return,” says Karen Benoit, chair of the host tournament committee.

Last year, the county sponsored $1,100 for the Bantam C Provincials, reported Mark Schon- ken, director of corporate services.

Joussard Councillor Ed Podollan was the only councillor to oppose the request, but did not state a reason.

High Prairie East – Banana Belt Councillor Don Charrois, Kinuso Councillor Ken Killeen, and Grouard Councillor Frank Sutherland were absent.