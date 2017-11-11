County resident wants to ‘bridge’ gap

Richard Froese

South Peace News

A resident in the Gilwood area has approached Big Lakes County to try to bridge the gap between a road and her property.

Elaine O’Rourke asked council for an upgraded bridge on Range Road 181 when she appeared as a delegation at a meeting Oct. 25.

“We would like a bridge on the right of way,” O’Rourke says.

“We don’t have access to our home.”

Council will consider the request.

“We’ll have administration look at options and bring recommendations and a report back to council,” Reeve Ken Matthews says.

He notes the bridge becomes impassible only under wet conditions, which is currently the situation.

The best option appears to be unfeasible.

“If there were a road on the east side, that would be good, but it’s private land,” son Jon O’Rourke says.

Matthews says a bridge would be expensive and would require approval from the provincial Ministry of Environment.

“We’ll do what we can.”

Elaine O’Rourke says she has lived on the property for more than 20 years.