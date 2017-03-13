County reserve fund secures Christmas donations

Richard Froese

South Peace News

Big Lakes County council is ensuring that money donated for Christmas hampers is used only for Christms hampers.

At its regular meeting March 1, council approved a staff recommendation to establish a reserve fund to keep Christmas hamper funding donations that were collected over and above expenditures during the past four years [2013-2016]. The fund will be handled by Big Lakes Family and Community Services.

Last Christmas, a memorial fund for the late Leo Casavant raised $3,200.

“We want to create a reserve so when people donate to Christmas hampers, money is specifically used for hampers,” said South Sunset House – Gilwood Councillor Ann Stewart, who also chairs the FCS board.

Before the reserve, a surplus of donations would be allocated elsewhere or to general revenue, she added.