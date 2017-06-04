County renews MOU for enhanced policing

Richard Froese

South Peace News

An agreement for enhanced policing in Big Lakes County by the High Prairie RCMP has been renewed.

At its regular meeting May 10, council approved the memorandum of understanding for the enhanced policing agreement that will now expire Aug. 31, 2019.

The MOU was drafted by High Prairie RCMP Sgt. George Cameron, detachment commander, for two officers for an annual cost of $156,000 per officer.

“Administration has reviewed the MOU and has spoken with the detachment commander,” CAO Roy Brideau says in a report to council.

The only change administration is proposing is to remove a clause that “the county will provide for any specialized training or equipment needs which may be required by the RCMP member to perform services directly related to the county bylaws pertinent to public safety, traffic law enforcement and protection of county and public infrastructure”.

“We [the county] felt it was too open ended,” Brideau told council.

Instead, the RCMP will be responsible to provide basic equipment and training for the enhanced policing member.

The primary function of the RCMP members under the MOU is to provide selective enforcement duties including, but not limited, to drug enforcement, and the Criminal Code pertinent to. . .the Controlled Drug and Substances Act. . .and to assist with drug investigations.