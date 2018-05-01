County renews its lease on old fire hall

Richard Froese

South Peace News

A lease agreement has been renewed by Big Lakes County between the former Faust Fire Hall and the hamlet recreation group.



At its regular meeting April 28, council directed administration to sign and establish a facility rental agreement between the Faust Community League and the county for two years starting April 25. The price is $1.



“The renter has indicated they would like the county to share utility and service fees as the county public works has been using the shop to park equipment,” says a report from Heather Nanninga, director of corporate services.



Under the agreement, the league plans to allocate space for a non-commercial fitness centre, office and meeting space, and equipment storage.



The renter will pay 50 per cent of the service fees, including but not limited to water, sewer and electricity.



Faust Councillor Robert Nygaard said the league uses about 20 per cent of the space, which should be reflected in the cost-sharing.



Council directed staff to confirm the space used by the league and the county.



Nanninga reports both parties have endeavoured to establish a lease agreement for more than one year.



The owner shall be solely responsible for all structural repairs to the facility unless the renter creates the damage, in which the renter will be responsible, the agreement states.