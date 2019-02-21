County removes all doubt on policy

Richard Froese

South Peace News

Big Lakes County is not waving any red flags.



Instead, the county has finalized a policy to determine when flags will fly at half-mast.



At its regular meeting Feb. 13, council adopted a policy for the protocol of the county, Alberta and Canadian flags in memory of people who die.



“The policy was created to ensure that all flags at municipal facilities and properties are flown and displayed in a consistent and appropriate manner”, CAO Jordan Panasiuk says in a report to council.



Flags will fly at half-mast for certain positions of local people.



County flags will fly at half mast for: a current or past reeve or council member; current county CAO; current county employee; current or past volunteer fire- fighter; and an RCMP officer serving within the county.