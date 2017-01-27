County ready to hire bylaw officer

Richard Froese

South Peace News

A bylaw enforcement officer will soon be hired by Big Lakes County.

It was the major addition as the county adopted its interim budget Dec. 5.

“We have a number of bylaws that we feel we are not enforcing,” Reeve Ken Matthews says.

He expects the full-time position will be posted in the coming weeks to start the recruiting process.

A bylaw enforcement officer was suggested during an open house June 28 in Joussard to review the draft municipal development plan and land-use bylaw.

Currently the county has a contract with the Town of High Prairie for bylaw enforcement services.

Besides the bylaw officer, an assistant chief administrative officer was another priority presented by Mark Schonken, director of corporate services, stated in the meeting minutes.

However, that has been postponed for at least 2017.

“We have to make sure we have a succession plan for CAO,” Matthews says. “But we have since decided not to add the position at this time.”

Several other highlights were listed.

Staff salaries and wages were also adjusted with an increase of 0.7 per cent for the cost of living allowance.

To support increased expenditures, the municipal tax levy for 2017 is expected to be similar to 2016, but might be offset against linear assessment.

Council will set the final municipal tax levy by April.

Impacts of the new provincial carbon tax have also increased the budget figures for distance travelled by county vehicles.

Funding for paving in hamlets has been restored to $2 million, with $1.5 million to Joussard.