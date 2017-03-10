County ready to begin recruitment of bylaw officer

Richard Froese

South Peace News

A bylaw enforcement officer will be hired by Big Lakes County in the coming months on a one-year contract.

At its regular meeting March 1, council adopted a bylaw to establish the new position.

“Administration can now proceed with the hiring process for a contract bylaw enforcement officer,” says Pat Olansky, director of planning and development.

The bylaw enforcement officer will solely enforce bylaws, and not serve the role as a peace officer since the county currently has a contract for those services with the Town of High Prairie, says CAO Roy Brideau.

Council and administration agree that the officer will not be a heavy enforcer.

“We don’t want the officer with the hammer,” Joussard Councillor Ed Podollan says.

The approach was explained by administration.

“The position is one of assisting and working with residents, and not going in as a Rambo,” CAO Roy Brideau says.

“We want to work with our residents and treat everyone equally, with a soft welcoming approach and help residents conform.”

The officer would enforce county bylaws, investigate and respond to complaints of alleged breaches, and conduct routine patrols to ensure bylaws are complied with, and issue offence tickets.

When hired, the officer would be supervised by the director of planning and development as the supervisor.