County ready to battle climate change

Richard Froese

South Peace News

Big Lakes County has received a grant of just over $100,000 and is preparing to hire an employee to battle climate change and make the county more sustainable.



The county was awarded $107,200 from the Federation of Canadian Municipalities climate change grants initiative, says a county news release dated Feb. 21.



Big Lakes will hire a sustainability officer to lead the charge.



“We’re excited to take a progressive step towards preparing for climate change in our county,” Reeve Richard Simard says.



“We’ll use these resources to identify and pursue projects that not only help the environment but have a financial return as well.



“This initiative will support Big Lakes County in achieving our vision of building a sustainable municipality.”



Climate change staff grants are offered through the Municipalities for Climate Innovation Program [MCIP] delivered by FCM and funded by the Government of Canada.



Grants support staffing gaps and increase the county’s capacity to adapt to the effects of climate change, reduce greenhouse emissions, and find efficiencies.



Big Lakes is among 59 communities across Canada benefitting from the initiative promoted by Justin Tredeau.