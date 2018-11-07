County questions value of traffic study

Richard Froese

South Peace News

Big Lakes County has supported the Town of High Prairie in its efforts to find money to pay for a traffic impact assessment on Highway 2 at the east entrance of town.



At its regular meeting Oct. 24, county council approved support to the town for an Alberta Community Partnership grant related to an impact study at 38 Street for proposed upgrades to the intersection by High Prairie RV Park.



“I don’t think the town should be paying for this, it should be Alberta Transportation,” says North Gilwood – Triangle Councillor Ken Matthews.



“If the town can get a grant, it will still be the government paying for it.”



Matthews adds traffic in the area has increased since the new High Prairie Health Complex opened in April 2017.



The town is currently pursing a grant to conduct a study to assist in the preliminary engineering and design near the proposed Tim Hortons location, says Heather Nanninga, director of corporate services.



“Increased traffic to the area will be significant,” with additional commercial development in the Peavine subdivision, as well as the opening of the new hospital, Nanninga writes in a report to council.



Big Lakes County and Peavine Metis Settlement have been asked to be project partners for the purpose of the grant application and to endorse the project.



The project is limited to the traffic impact assessment and preliminary design, and the county is not required to commit any funds.