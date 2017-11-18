County presents cheques from charity tournament

Richard Froese

South Peace News

Three cheques worth a total of $20,000 were handed out from the fourth annual Big Lakes County Charity Golf Tournament.

The High Prairie and District Health Foundation received $10,000 during a reception Nov. 8, while $5,000 was each donated to the Alberta Heart and Stroke Foundation and the Stollery Children’s Hospital.

Funds were raised at the tournament, which was co-hosted by the county, the Town of High Prairie, and the Town of Swan Hills at the High Prairie and District Golf Club on Aug. 17.

“We raised a total of $26,876, which I thought, with the downturn in the economy, is pretty good,” says event co-ordinator Councillor Don Charrois, who represents High Prairie East – Banana Belt.

Designated funds were predetermined by county council. The balance of funds will be used for seed money for the tournament next year.

Funds to the health foundation will support services at the new High Prairie Health Complex.

“We help raise funds for equipment at the hospital,” says George Keay, who chairs the foundation board.

“It’s going to affect ourselves or someone we know.”

He says the foundation successfully raised money for a new CT scan at the new High Prairie Health Complex.

Another recipient was grateful for the support.

“I’m glad you have a CT scan in High Prairie to diagnose stroke to get emergency treatment,” says Margaret Bell, area manager of the Alberta Heart and Stroke Foundation.

No representative was available from the Stollery Children’s Hospital Foundation attended to accept the cheque.