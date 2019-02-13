County ponders future of Kinuso harbour

Richard Froese

South Peace News

A federal harbour at Spruce Point Park near Kinuso may come under local government.



Fisheries and Oceans Canada plans to divest recreational harbours in Lesser Slave Lake and across Canada.



Small Craft Harbours program under DFO prefers to manage harbours that focus on commercial fishing.



The consultative process for Kinuso started late last year, says Rachelle Smith, DFO communications advisor.



“Big Lakes County has expressed interest in acquiring the federal assets at the Kinuso site to ensure the maintenance of the site and continued public access,” Smith says.



In 2018, SCH received funding to divest 13 harbours across the Central and Arctic regions.



“One harbour considered is at Kinuso, a recreational harbour consisting of a water lot, uplands, breakwater and boat launch ramp,” Smith says.



Spruce Point Park Association owns and maintains the adjacent floating docks and buildings.



The SPPA currently manages the Kinuso site under a management agreement with SCH.



Officials with SCH met with Big Lakes County and Kapawe’no First Nation on Dec. 5 to discuss potential divestiture, Smith says.



They also discussed future possibilities for the other harbours in Big Lakes County located in Joussard and Faust.



Big Lakes Reeve Richard Simard and Kapawe’no Chief Frank Halcrow did not respond to requests from South Peace News.



No targeted timelines have been set for the process.



For the harbour in Kinuso, SCH will complete Indigenous consultations, an environmental assessment that has started, negotiate transfer conditions with the recipient and transfer assets from SCH.



In 1995, a federal program review narrowed SCH’s mandate to focus on maintaining only those fishing harbours considered critical to Canada’s commercial fishing industry, Smith says.



All other harbours considered recreational harbours or non-core fishing harbours, were to be divested to recipients who were well placed to operate the harbor effectively and responsively to meet the needs of the local economy.



More than 1,100 harbours across Canada have been divested, including a total of 300 harbours, which were successfully transferred to capable recipients.