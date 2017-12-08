County plots support for cemetery

Richard Froese

South Peace News

A project to upgrade a cemetery in Prairie Echo is being supported by Big Lakes County.

At its regular meeting Nov. 29, council consented to add a letter of support to St. Vladimir’s Cemetery Association for an application for funding from the Community Facility Enhancement Program.

The association plans to upgrade several structures, says a report from Heather Nanninga, director of corporate services.

“We are planning to renew the fencing and gates at St. Vladimir’s Cemetery,” says a letter from association secretary-treasurer Joanne Gabert-Chapman.

“The plan is to replace the south fence and gate with new decorative fencing and two new gates, one for vehicles and one for pedestrians and also replace the west fence with new chain-link fencing as it is in disrepair.

“A letter of support will help us in our efforts to carry out this project and would be much appreciated,” the letter says.

Prairie Echo Community League has also been requested to submit a letter of support.