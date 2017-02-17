County plans to unleash limit of dogs

Richard Froese

South Peace News

More dogs could be allowed in Big Lakes County if council removes the limit per property.

At its meeting Feb. 8, council gave first reading to the animal control bylaw to delete the current limit of three dogs.

Council then approved a recommendation to refer the draft bylaw to the county’s solicitors to review and comment before second reading.

“It has been the experience of the animal control officer that dog complaints and problems are not generally associated with the number per household,” says a report from Pat Olansky, director of planning and development.

“For example, one dog running at large can create more problems than three or more properly confined dogs.”

The majority of complaints have been with stray or abandoned dogs.

Last year, council suggested the animal bylaw be reviewed in perspective to dogs.

“The county’s animal control officer has recommended the changes to provide clarity to the bylaw and to reflect the county’s procedures with regard to impoundment and euthanasia of feral and aggressive dogs,” Olansky says.

The bylaw proposes to add a procedure.

“In any case where a dog is found to be feral, aggressive, or in any other capacity, is a threat to humans, livestock, or other domestic animals and it has been determined by the animal control officer that the dog should be euthanized to prevent harm to humans or other animals, the dog may be euthanized as soon as possible.”

She says the county anticipated residents with more than three dogs would apply for a kennel development permit, which has not happened.

As a result, the draft bylaw proposes to delete a regulation that an owner with more than three dogs will be deemed operating a kennel.

During discussion, council members debated whether a guard dog could naturally be considered a vicious dog.