County plans to expand tire service

Richard Froese

South Peace News

Big Lakes County has plans to develop marshalling sites to dispose of tires and is seeking funding support.

At its regular meeting Nov. 8, council authorized administration to submit an application for up to $30,000 to the Alberta Recycling Management Authority for a tire marshalling area grant.

“I don’t have a problem if it won’t cost us anything,” Prairie Echo – Salt Prairie Councillor David Marx says.

“We already have the sites.”

Grant funding would initiate steps to expand the facilities further in the county.

“We hope to integrate this potential project in phases beginning with enhancing the tire marshalling area at the Kinuso/Faust transfer station and at the remaining transfer stations in the Banana Belt, Grouard, Heart River and Joussard in future years,” says a report from Heather Nanninga, director of corporate services.

“Dependent on the grant funding, Big Lakes County will be able to operate a separate tire marshalling area with new signage and concrete block walls.

“A new tire marshalling area can help the county better serve the public with enhanced identified areas to dispose of tires.”

One councillor suggested the county ask for more funding to cover more.

“Why can’t we apply for all sites?” asks High Prairie East – Banana Belt Councillor Don Charrois.

Council also directed staff to consider expanding the application to include all county sites.

Application deadline is Nov. 23.