County partners with Sucker Creek for service

Richard Froese

South Peace News

A second mutual-aid agreement for fire protection services with a First Nation has been added to Big Lakes County.

At its regular meeting Nov. 29, county council approved a mutual-aid agreement for Big Lakes and Sucker Creek First Nation.

“This is the same agreement that council approved for Driftpile,” deputy CAO Jordan Panasiuk says.

He met with Sucker Creek administration Nov. 9 to discuss the possibility of establishing a mutual-aid agreement.

“The agreement would benefit both parties, to provide quicker response time to traffic collisions along Highway 2, supplemental fire protection in the county and protect the county from liability, Panasiuk says.

“It also provides the option for Sucker Creek to attend our regularly-scheduled training sessions to elevate the collective capacity of our region.”

Council approved a mutual-aid agreement with Driftpile Cree Nation on Oct. 11.

Both parties benefit from the agreement that provides quicker response time to traffic collisions along Highway 2, supplemental fire protection in the county and protect the county from liability, Panasiuk says.

Ceremonies to sign both agreements are being planned in the coming weeks.

The agreement shall remain in full force and effect until each of the parties withdraws according to the agreement.

Any one of the parties may withdraw by providing the other party with six months notice of their intention to withdraw.

Mutual-aid agreements for fire protection support the new Municipal Government Act that demands regional collaboration with municipalities and Indigenous communities.