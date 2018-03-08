County mulls industrial camp

Richard Froese

South Peace News

A public hearing will be held in Big Lakes County March 28 to get views from residents on allowing industrial camps.



At its regular meeting Feb. 28, county gave first reading to land-use bylaw to allow for an industrial camp in an agriculture district.



The hearing begins March 28 at 1:30 p.m.



The county has received an application from Dale Giroux to amend the land-use bylaw to include industrial camps in the agriculture district, says a report from Pat Olansky, director of planning and development.



Giroux has already set up a camp on a quarter section in an agriculture district.



“An industrial camp is neither permitted nor discretionary in the agriculture district,” Olansky says.



“To legally allow the camp to remain on the parcel, a land-use bylaw amendment is required.”



Administration also recommends that industrial camps be added as a discretionary use in the agriculture district.



“As a discretionary use, the development authority is not bound to an approval and can add appropriate conditions in consideration of the land and location in the county,” Olansky says.



The county has received an inquiry about setting up a recreational vehicle storage facility.



“The current land-use bylaw does not allow for a storage facility of any sort on any land use in the county,” Olansky says.



Administration recommends a storage facility should be included in the land-use bylaw as a discretionary use within commercial recreation, hamlet commercial, hamlet industrial, highway commercial and rural industrial districts.



A storage facility would be strictly used to store RVs and motor sport vehicles when not in use, the report says.