County moves to update aerial maps

Richard Froese

South Peace News

Big Lakes County will get a better view of its land from above.



At its regular meeting Feb. 27, council agreed to update aerial imagery to a maximum budget of $157,450.



“It’s important we do it in 2019,” says Heather Nanninga, director of corporate services.



Based on the value of the service, the county is required to go to tender under the New West Trade Partnership Agreement standards, Nanninga says.



“If the tender is awarded in the next few weeks, work can start in June,” she says.



The imagery is a critical tool used by the planning and development department, public works, utilities and finance” Nanninga says.