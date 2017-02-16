County moves forward to boost economy with plan

Richard Froese

South Peace News

Big Lakes County has received funding as part of its ambitious plan to boost its economic base in 2017 to build the future.

At its regular meeting Feb. 8, council approved a staff recommendation to support Big Lakes County Economic Development Authority with funding of $230,500.

With that, comes a provincial grant to host sector tours as part of the strategy to lure investors to the county.

“We have just received word that $59,190 has been approved for the county from the provincial government from CARES (Community and Regional Economic Support),” says Jordan Panasiuk, director of community services.

“We can have four sector tours over the next two years.”

CARES is a funding initiative for economic development under the Alberta Jobs Plan.

For the sector tours this year, the county plans to host business leaders in tourism and energy.

Council is eager to build the economy with the plan as a valuable tool.

“It’s a benefit for the county to inform people and investors what we have and to get our name out there to promote the county to those who may want to invest here,” Reeve Ken Matthews says.

However, one councillor finds little value in the project.

“It’s a waste of money in my opinion,” Joussard Councillor Ed Podollan says.

Still the county wants to progress with the plan.

“Moving forward into 2017, the EDA plans to build on the foundation laid in 2016,” Panasiuk says in his report.

“The EDA, co-ordinated by executive director Lisa Baroldi of Progress Unlimited, will continue to create an environment in Big Lakes County that is conducive to business attraction, retention and growth, and will actively seek out and facilitate opportunities for increased tax revenue, job creation and investment.”

Rural broadband, economic analysis, sector tours, strategic planning, and implementing the communications and marketing plan are priorities for 2017.

“Ultimately, we want more growth, diversity, and prosperity to maintain and enhance the quality of life that we enjoy in Big Lakes County,” Baroldi states in a report to council.

“More quality jobs, more investment, more tax revenues, more activity that makes people want to visit and live in the county; that’s the goal.”

Other highlights of the plan, the county will:

– Continue to facilitate economic development related communications and marketing to further promote the county and “to stand out among the 64 Alberta counties vying for economic opportunities to make it easier and more alluring to do business in Big Lakes County”;

– Actively seek strategic business and investment leads and promote involvement and buy-in from municipal, provincial and federal governments.