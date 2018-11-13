County means business with action plan

Richard Froese

South Peace News

Big Lakes County Economic Development Authority has set four action plan areas as part of the Big Lakes County Business Supports Program.

Action 1

Improve supports for local business:



Preferred outcome – Businesses feel supported and the number of businesses accessing available resources increases.



-Engage the business support advisor to work one-on-one with companies to connect them to available local, provincial and federal resources (2018-2019).

-Develop an online business resources hub and business directory (October 2018).

-Present a series of helpful workshops that address common issues the business community faces (2018-2019).

-Provide research and analysis services to individual businesses and local government (2018-2019).

-Develop a comprehensive and updated list of resources – local, provincial and federal – and increase the number of local businesses accessing them (2018-2019).

-Continue to develop partnerships with other business support organizations within and outside the region (2018-2019).

Action 2

Address priorities identified by businesses surveyed.



Preferred outcome – Satisfaction levels for the business factors of highest priority increase.



-Determine skill gaps in the labour market and work with educational institutions to address those (timeline to be determined).

-Conduct an internal audit of the development/building permit process; compare with other municipalities; streamline if needed; communicate results with companies (TBD).

-Communicate progress to date and plans for the short term and long term to improve cellular and Internet connectivity (September to December 2018).

-Review and compare municipal taxes and trend with our municipalities, share reports with businesses and explain tax rates (TBD).

-Determine why companies are dissatisfied with roads and which local and provincial roads in particular; explore and explain and plan possible improvements.

Action 3

Address other concerns raised in the study.



Preferred outcome – Response shows that more businesses are planning, starting, owned by youth, employing human resources best practices, filling information gaps and diversifying their markets.



-Deliver business planning tools, workshops and resources; focus on business succession, growth protections; human resources, business and marketing plans (TBD).

-Market research and analysis services (ongoing).

-Communicate market diversification benefits and educate the business community about programs to support diversification (TBD).

-Support youth entrepreneurship (TBD).

-Encourage and support start-ups (TBD).

Action 4

Reach out to green flag (growth) businesses and red flag (at-risk) businesses identified in the survey.



Preferred outcome – Progress shows a decrease in red flags (businesses that plan to close, relocate or downsize and an increase in green flags (growth businesses).



The business resources advisor will follow up with red and green flag businesses to offer support.



-Contact businesses with one or more red flags within the next six months (September).

-Reach out to businesses struggling to grow (October – November).

-Follow up with businesses with one or more red flags after the next six months (October – November)

-Continue to follow up with those businesses for the next year on a regular basis and track their business.

Tracking and Reporting Progress:



Big Lakes County Economic Development Authority (EDA) will report and the end of every quarter and calendar year changes in the action plans as best it can with the information that has been provided by businesses.



The EDA will track results by:



-Another business survey in 2019 or 2020.

-A client service model that will include outreach and follow-up with businesses to track progress.

-Online surveys through the business directory.

-An awards program that incentivizes companies to report information some or all of the action areas.



The EDA will also track on a database, information including:



-Number of businesses helped.

-Profiles of businesses (size, industry, location, etc.).

-Whether they reached out or the EDA reached out.

-What assistance was required.

-How the EDA helped them.