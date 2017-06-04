County lends support community events

Richard Froese

South Peace News

Local community events and projects have been supported with funding from Big Lakes County.

At its regular meeting May 10, council approved a request from the High Prairie Native Friendship Centre with sponsorship of $300 for Aboriginal Day celebrations on June 21.

Two years ago, the county contributed $300, says a report from Mark Schonken, director of corporate services.

Council also also be giving the Joussard Altruistic Society [Jous- sard School] $1,000 for a hamlet cleanup. Each spring, the school picks trash that involves about 130 students and 20 staff.