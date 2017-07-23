County launches strategy to diversify economy

Richard Froese

South Peace News

Big Lakes County has launched a major initiative to spur and diverse economic development over the next two years.

Plans under the Big Lakes Diversification Support Initiative were released by Big Lakes County Economic Development Authority at a presentation for the media June 30.

“We need to promote our region more and to diversify our economy,” Reeve Ken Matthews says.

The county received $59,190 in February 2017 from the Alberta Community and Regional Economic Support program.

“This funding will be used to promote business diversification and partnerships and help improve the local business environment by identifying opportunities in sectors with potential for growth,” says Lesser Slave Lake MLA Danielle Larivee.

“We have no doubt that this project will benefit businesses and communities in the High Prairie and Lesser Slave Lake area in the long term and we look forward to seeing what this project can accomplish.”

The EDA project expands a pilot project for agriculture to nine other sectors, that include energy, forestry, transportation and logistics, tourism, education, construction, health, retail, and information and communications [ICT] technology.

Agriculture, tourism, ICT, and energy are the focal sectors for 2017.

“The project spurs, not lures, investment,” says Big Lakes County EDA executive director Lisa Baroldi.

“We want to focus on what is already here and help local businesses grow, not just attract businesses from out of the region.”

After a tour of the agriculture sector last Oct. 18, steps have been initiated to increase the capacity of the High Prairie Seed Cleaning Co-op, consider a fertilizer plant and create a cottage industry with niche crops, Baroldi says.

Under each sector, the EDA gathers information through research and tours as a first step to produce profiles.

It then identifies opportunities for diversification and growth together with local companies and industry experts.

Next, the EDA develops a focused, actionable plan and works to implement it with partners.

Finally, the EDA works with participating local companies.

Agriculture is currently in the planning phase.

Big Lakes invited investors, the Premier’s Office, and agri-business government experts to the county.

A journalist from The Western Producer came from Lethbridge for the tour and later published four articles about county agri-businesses.

The tour created new customers for the High Prairie Seed Cleaning Co-op as invited guests tweeted about the facility to their followers throughout Alberta, Baroldi says.

Guests and hosts alike benefited from the experience.