County launches program to bolster region’s business



Richard Froese

South Peace News

The Big Lakes County Business Supports Program has been launched to help, grow and bolster business in the region.



Big Lakes County’s Economic Development Authority (EDA) designed the program to address findings from its June 2018 local business survey.



Joyce Stokes of Larner Consulting joined the EDA in June as its business resources advisor to lead the program to work one-on-one and confidentially with businesses to connect them to local, provincial, and federal resources.



“The business survey produced invaluable data that we are using to shape our program,” Stokes says.



“We are tracking our results and hope to see a permanent business supports service in the future for this area.



“So far, businesses are very appreciative of the work that we are doing.”



Stokes points companies in the right direction and works with the rest of the EDA on bigger issues that impact all businesses.



The program is available to any business within the count limits.



It includes free research services, a forthcoming business directory, resources sheets, workshops, advisory services, and more.



Current and future partners in the program include local communities, chambers of commerce, Community Futures, and other resources in Alberta and Canada such as Futurpreneur, Alberta Innovates, and Business Link.



Businesses are encouraged to take advantage of the program and provide feedback to help the EDA lobby the province for a permanent service for our area.



Big Lakes County looks forward to continuing to work with its current and future municipal program partners such as the Town of High Prairie, Town of Swan Hills, East Prairie Métis Settlement, Gift Lake Métis Settlement, Peavine Métis Settlement, Driftpile Cree First Nation, Kapawe’no First Nation, Whitefish First Nation, Sucker Creek First Nation, and Swan River First Nation.



The program will run until 2020 as a pilot project.



Another survey will be conducted to determine the program’s impact.



Stokes is also working with the EDA team that includes executive director Lisa Baroldi and deputy county CAO Jordan Panasiuk.



Funding for the program is partially funded by the Alberta Community and Regional Economic Development Supports (CARES) Program under Alberta Economic Development and Trade.



To schedule a meeting with Stokes, contact the county office by phone at (780) 523-5955 or email BusinessSupports@BigLakesCounty.ca.



People may also visit Stokes at the High Prairie office on Tuesday and Wednesday from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.