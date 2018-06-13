County launches business survey

Richard Froese

South Peace News

Big Lakes County has officially launched a business retention and expansion survey.



The county wants to better understand the future plans and needs of local businesses and how business owners and managers view the community as a place to do business, says a county news release dated June 8.



“This survey helps us to help you,” Reeve Ken Matthews says.



Businesses are encouraged to participate in the telephone survey, selected at random and contacted from June 11 to July 6.



“Our business community is very important to our economy and has much strength that we’d like to build upon,” Matthews says.



“If there are weaknesses, then we can address those together, too.



“Please take time to respond to the survey questions.”



The survey is designed for all businesses located within the county, High Prairie and Swan Hills, and takes about 15 minutes to complete.



Information from the survey will be used to plan future economic development activities focused on the top priorities of local businesses.



Consulting firm MDB Insight has been contracted to lead the research project.



MDB Insight will be working with the Big Lakes County Economic Development Authority to review the completed surveys for challenges and opportunities that the local business community is facing.



Aggregated insights will be shared with the all communities within the county.



The project launched in May 2018 and is scheduled to run through July when all the results of the survey are gathered and analyzed.



MDB Insight is a management consulting firm that helps people and places prosper. The firm specializes in providing economic development, workforce development, and cultural development solutions that create real-world impact for its clients.



More information is on the website at www.mdbinsight.com.