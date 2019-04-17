County land in Grouard under review

Richard Froese

South Peace News

County-owned land in Grouard is under review.



At its regular meeting April 10, council set the terms of reference for a task force.



“The scope of the task force is to identify potential lot consolidations and subdivision of parcels of land owned by the county,” says Pat Olansky, director of planning and development.



“The task force will also identify any unnecessary rights-of-way for closure and consolidation with adjacent properties.”



Council appointed Grouard Councillor Fern Welch and North Gilwood – Triangle Councillor Ken Matthews to the task force at its meeting March 27.



Olansky says the first meeting was scheduled for April 11.



The task force will also consider steps to merge and subdivide the lagoon property and redistrict the hamlet.



Council recently discussed county-owned land in Grouard for sale, Olansky says.



The Grouard area structure plan recommends the county merge county-owned lands.



The plan identifies a need to consolidate county-owned lands to improve opportunity to sell those lands, Olansky says.



The plan also recommends that parcels of land be subdivided for new development and to offer land for sale.



Over many years, the county has acquired a large number of properties in Grouard, mostly through tax recoveries, Olansky says.



The planning and development department will work with the task force.



A report and recommendations will be presented to council in the coming months.